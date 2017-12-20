Ahh, the seven-layer salad—that over-the-top collection of humble ingredients that usually includes iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, boiled eggs, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar cheese and English peas. Stacked and served in a trifle dish or glass bowl, the salad invites you to dig deep and scoop up each layer of 1970s culinary goodness. “Dig Deep,” in fact, is the other name for it—a perennial favorite at potluck dinners, tailgate parties and anywhere large numbers are gathered.

What’s really interesting—and slightly perplexing—is the manner by which this salad gets dressed. (Mayonnaise haters, turn away.) A layer of mayo, sometimes spiked with sugar and blended with sour cream, is slathered over the top, forming its own eighth layer and effectively sealing the bowl. Since the lettuce is arranged at the bottom, the dressing won’t cause it to wilt, making it possible to make the salad a day ahead—another reason for its enduring popularity.

I confess to really liking this salad, but with a few upgrades.

Add spinach or wild greens.

This salad definitely needs a firm, crunchy green like iceberg or romaine, but that doesn’t mean you can’t incorporate fresh spinach, kale or other greens to add more vitamins and minerals.

Introduce color and crunch.

Layers of shredded purple cabbage and carrots are a nice touch, as are broccoli and cauliflower florets and chopped red, yellow or orange bell peppers.

Lose the peas. Maybe?

If you’re a seven-layer purist, peas are a must, but let’s face it, some people hate them. Substitute chickpeas or red beans, which both have delicious flavor and good texture.

Dress better.

Modernize the dressing with a combination of mayo or sour cream and Greek yogurt. Add fresh herbs, minced fresh garlic, a drizzle of vinegar, and salt and pepper to add depth. Blend in crumbled feta or blue cheese to add body—eliminating the shredded cheddar in the salad. The dressing needs to be thick enough to create its own layer on top, but you can flavor it with whatever ingredients you enjoy.

Update the proteins.

Traditionally, boiled eggs and crumbled bacon provide a protein punch in this salad, but grilled or roast chicken, or poached or grilled shrimp are also great additions.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.