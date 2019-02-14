Louisiana strawberries are in full swing, and it’s a great time to pick up a flat, half flat or a couple of pints from the Red Stick Farmers Market or your favorite produce stand. Independent supermarkets and Whole Foods Market also sell locally grown berries, so be sure to grab some—not the ones from Florida or California—and start getting creative. Louisiana berries will be around until Mother’s Day, but after that, the regional crop begins to fade.

One of my favorite uses of strawberries is in these fun lunchbox-ready oatmeal bars. We shared this recipe in 225 Dine in 2015, but it’s so worth bringing back. Pureed berries, rather than preserves, makes up the filling. The tender crust is made from white whole-wheat flour and rolled oats, and the pan is topped with sliced almonds, which provides just the right amount of delicate crunch.

Enjoy!

Almond-Topped Strawberry Oatmeal Bars

Servings: Makes 24 bars

For the crust:

1 ½ cup rolled oats

1 ½ cup white whole-wheat flour (such as King Arthur)

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 stick of butter, at room temperature, cut into cubes

For the strawberry filling:

1 pint fresh Louisiana strawberries

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Juice of 1 lemon (about 2 tablespoons)

½ cup almond slices

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the crust by combining all the crust ingredients in a food processor and pulsing until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Alternative: Combine the dry crust ingredients in a large bowl (oats through cinnamon), and cut in the butter evenly with a pastry blender. Set aside.

Prepare the filling by washing and coring the strawberries. Combine the berries, sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

Butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Into the bottom, pour half of the crust mixture and spread evenly. Pour the strawberry filling on top. Pour the remainder of the crust mixture on top of the berry filling, covering it entirely. Top evenly with almond slices. Bake for 30-35 minutes. Cool completely. Cut into squares and serve. Store in the refrigerator.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.