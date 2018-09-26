Enough with the red beans and rice.

Beans are a blank canvas inviting your most delicious, creative ideas. And why not? They’re inexpensive, flavorful, packed with nutrients and come in about a million different varieties, each with its own distinct flavor profile. Most of us are used to a weekly dose of south Louisiana’s favorite bean dish of red beans, but there’s so much more to be explored within this broad ingredient category.

A couple of rules of thumb:

First, you don’t need to soak beans overnight. Years back, the consensus years was that soaking helped reduce some of the gasses that make beans the, ahem, musical fruit. But that theory has been modified. In fact, the majority view today is that soaking diminishes flavor. So don’t soak. Second, dried bay leaves are one of the greatest enhancements around for any type of bean. There’s no bean out there that doesn’t bay. And third, don’t forget to break out your slow cooker. It’s a cinch for making bean dishes during the week.

This fall, make it a point to integrate a few new dishes into your menu. Here are few of my favorites.

White bean salad and feta lettuce cups

Great for picnics, this refreshing salad includes an elegant shallot and mustard vinaigrette.

Squash and bean minestrone

A healthy soup that also uses butternut squash and spinach.

Lentil vegetable soup

Thyme, cumin and a final splash of red wine vinegar make this reliable lentil soup luscious.

Black bean burger with salsa fresca and avocado crema

When it comes to veggie burgers, there’s no better meat substitute than the black bean. None whatsoever.

Cowboy Caviar

Sweet, savory make-ahead black-eyed pea-based dip that’s perfect for tailgates.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and the creator of “Spatula Diaries.” Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.