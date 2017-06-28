Red, white, blue … and green?

Fourth of July picnics need sturdy dips that can feed large groups, and edamame hummus fits the bill. It’s refreshing, beautiful and packed with flavor. You’ll find it’s also a great sandwich or crostini spread, pairing well with roasted and raw vegetables and grilled or cured meats.

If you’ve never made hummus before, it’s a simple and satisfying project. We’re fortunate in our local abundance of restaurant and artisan-made hummus, but preparing it yourself allows you to steer its lemony punch or level of garlic and enjoy it at its absolute freshest. The binder comes from nutty tahini—an easy-to-find sesame seed paste or “butter.” A puddle of olive oil is added as a garnish to make the hummus silkier before serving.

Here’s how:

Edamame Hummus

1 12-ounce bag frozen shelled edamame (reserve 2/3 cup to 1 cup of cooking liquid after boiling)

2/3 cup tahini

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

For garnish: 1-2 tablespoons good quality olive oil, and your choice of chunks of feta, pitted olives, chopped parsley and/or smoked paprika

Servings: about 3 cups

Boil the edamame according to the package directions. Drain, reserving 2/3 cup of cooking liquid. Add the edamame, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and salt to a food processor and pulse steadily for at least 30 seconds. Continue to process a few seconds more, and add the reserved cooking liquid. Check the consistency, thinning more if necessary. Spoon into a shallow bowl for serving. Make a well in the center, and pour in the olive oil. Garnish with feta, olives and/or parsley. Serve with pita bread, pita chips or whole-grain crackers.

