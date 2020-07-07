Southern University Agricultural Center’s new Facebook Live series is helping viewers from around the community in a big way.

The series began June 17 and has featured classes on food preparation, nutrition education and physical activity tips. It has covered how to’s on food budgeting and helping kids eat healthier.

Associate Vice Chancellor of Extension and Outreach and SNAP-Ed director Dr. De’Shoin York says the idea for this series arose because the Ag Center team missed connecting with its clients during to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to come up with an innovative way to keep our clientele engaged and to continue to give them information,” York says.

The nutrition educators who direct the series are employees of either the SNAP-Ed, the education portion of the SNAP food stamp program, or the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, which works to educate low-income families on health and nutrition.

The series has been going on for three weeks, with its last class streaming tomorrow, July 8. After that, York says, the team plans on hosting another virtual series but have not decided on what the topic will be yet. The Ag Center has been focusing on feedback received in the current series’ comments and hopes to base ideas on viewer recommendations.

“I’m hoping that viewers take this series and apply it to their everyday life,” York says. “It will help them live their best, most healthy life. These are just tidbits that will help them and that I hope will lead them back to our regular programming once we are able to start back.”

Tomorrow’s episode streams 10 a.m.-noon. It and other previous episodes can be found on Southern Ag Center’s Facebook page. Find more info and resources on the Ag Center’s website.