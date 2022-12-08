Sneak peek: Previewing the 2023 Best of 225 Awards categories

Believe it or not, it’s almost 2023. And a new year means a chance to crown fresh Best of 225 winners. Write-in nominations for the 18th Annual Best of 225 Awards open Jan. 4. But today, we’re unveiling an exclusive first look at the award categories for 225 Daily readers.

Thanks to all those who recommended new categories over the past few months. We like to change up the awards each season, and we’re debuting, reintroducing or temporarily retiring several this time.

Stay tuned to 225 Daily for more info soon on the nomination process, fresh ways to promote yourself for the awards, and more. Send us feedback at [email protected].

FOOD & DRINK

Best Bakery Best Desserts at a Local Restaurant Best Bread at a Local Restaurant Best Bar Best Bar at a Local Restaurant Best Local Brewery Best Craft Cocktail Menu Best Craft Beer Menu Best Happy Hour Best Breakfast Best Coffee Menu Best Brunch Best Lunch Spot Best BBQ Best Burger Best Pizza Best Fries at a Local Restaurant Best Tacos at a Local Restaurant Best Salads Best Restaurant for Vegetarian or Vegan Options Best Crawfish Best Gumbo Best Po-Boys Best Oysters Best Seafood Dishes Best Sushi Best Black-owned Restaurant Best Indian Best Italian Best Mediterranean Best Mexican Best Thai Best Vietnamese Best Fine Dining Best Food Truck Best New Restaurant Best Overall Restaurant Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Boutique Fitness Studio Best Local Shop for Children & Infants Best Local Men’s Clothing Store Best Local Women’s Boutique Best Local Shop for Game-day Attire Best Caterer Best Local Grocery Store Best Market for Meat Best Market for Seafood Best Antique Shop Best Local Gift Shop Best Local Shop for Home Decor Best Hair Salon Best Nail Salon Best Place to Get a Massage Best Place for Pet Services Best Hotel Best Car Wash Best Mechanic Best Law Firm Best Plastic Surgeon Best Tattoo Shop Best Urgent Care Center

PEOPLE & ENTERTAINMENT