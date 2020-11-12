Shipley Do-Nuts & Kolaches is coming back to Baton Rouge, with a location slated to open in a retail center on Essen Lane near Picardy Avenue in January.

The 3,200-square-foot space—located next to FastSigns in the 13-year-old Essen Village strip center—has been vacant since Pokeworld Sushi closed earlier this year after one year in operation there.

