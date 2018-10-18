Good brews and an even better cause—at the Cap City Beer Fest this Sunday, you can indulge in specialty beers from around the world while benefiting Companion Animal Alliance, a local animal shelter.

The event offers even more than beer and philanthropy, though. Festival attendees can also expect live music and good eats courtesy of a handful of local food vendors.

Just because beer is the festival’s main focus doesn’t mean only adults can attend (although you need to be 21 or older to take part in the libations). Kids are welcome, as are dogs—just make sure they have a safe way to get home.

Beers from local, national and international breweries will be offered. Browse the full beer list.

Tickets to Cap City Beer Fest are $40 pre-sale or $50 at the door. For $60, you can purchase a VIP ticket that nets you a special tulip tasting glass and early entry. Purchase tickets here.

Cap City Beer Fest will take place noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, in the shadow of the State Capitol at the intersection of Fourth Street and Spanish Town Road.