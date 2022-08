Summer is almost over, which means it’s time to get your pool days in. Three Roll’s Red Stick Lemonade specialty cocktail is the perfect drink for a weekend at the pool. Just mix:

• 1oz. white rum

• 1 oz. Red Stick rum

• 1 oz. lemon juice

• 1/2 oz. Falernum

