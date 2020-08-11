What is it about mango and chile spice that just works? That combination of sweet and tangy with a peppery kick is equal parts refreshing and sweat-inducing. The flavor mashup works in Trader Joe’s bags of dried mango liberally coated in chile powder, or simply in a bowl of cold, fresh mango chunks sprinkled with spice.

Then there’s the classic Mexican drink the mangonada, which takes it to levels Baton Rouge is only recently discovering.

Imagine a mango smoothie laced in a savory, spicy red sauce, topped with fresh mango, dusted with chile seasoning and served with a spicy tamarind straw. It sounds like too much, but it works on every level. It’s essentially a tropical fruit smoothie adhering to that Mexican rule of adding chile powder even to dessert.

Read on for more about this sweet treat and the local cafes and smoothie shops around Baton Rouge where you can try it. This story originally appeared in a June 2019 edition of 225 Dine.