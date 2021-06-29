Quarters will open under new name, with conference center, by September

A new conference and event center planned for Quarters, the food and entertainment venue at the intersection of Sherwood Forest and Coursey boulevards, is expected to open by Sept. 1.

The venue, which temporarily closed during the pandemic for renovations and a rebranding, already reopened its bowling alley, gaming floor and restaurant a couple of months ago.

But by September, the rest of the 35,000-square-foot facility—including new conference and event center The Annex—should be available to the public under a new name.