Prepare a family-friendly Easter egg hunt feast

Easter is really my favorite holiday. Everything is fresh, green and in bloom.

The warm weather is a welcome change from the drab and erratic winter weather we have been experiencing for the past few months. With spring in the air, I love to entertain outdoors and enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts. A family-friendly Easter egg hunt is a great way to get the whole family outside this month.

I came across so many wonderful ideas as I researched for this article. I found creative suggestions for what to place in the plastic eggs instead of candy, such as inexpensive gift cards to doughnut shops or ice cream parlors. You could even make handwritten passes for things like letting your kids stay up late.