Prepare a family-friendly Easter egg hunt feast

Easter is really my favorite holiday. Everything is fresh, green and in bloom.
The warm weather is a welcome change from the drab and erratic winter weather we have been experiencing for the past few months. With spring in the air, I love to entertain outdoors and enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts. A family-friendly Easter egg hunt is a great way to get the whole family outside this month.
I came across so many wonderful ideas as I researched for this article. I found creative suggestions for what to place in the plastic eggs instead of candy, such as inexpensive gift cards to doughnut shops or ice cream parlors. You could even make handwritten passes for things like letting your kids stay up late.
I found fun games that will keep kids and adults engaged and entertained together, too. I discovered precious, hand-made Easter decorations and crafts, plus inventive ways to serve healthy snacks. Because for me, the best part of hosting a party is getting the whole family involved in the planning—and putting your family’s special touch on it.
Maggie’s 5-Step Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
To finish off this family-friendly Easter Egg hunt, I repurposed a recipe from the 2017 archives, Maggie’s 5-Step Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting. This has become a staple in my family, served every Easter. The original recipe is written for a 2-layer, 8-inch cake. But it can also be used to make 24 cupcakes, as you’ll see here. The cupcakes are a delicious, single-serving treat and the perfect sweet to round out your springtime event.
Tracey’s tips for your own egg hunt
For a festive kid-friendly snack:
• Serve fresh carrot and celery sticks in mini terracotta flower pots.
For older kids:
• Plan a scavenger hunt in place of the traditional egg hunt.
For younger kids:
• Have a craft table where they can make their own Easter bonnets using paper plates and ribbon.
• Get everyone involved
• Try Easter-themed bingo or a water balloon toss.
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.