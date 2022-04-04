Bacon and Brie Canapes with Caramelized-Onion and Pepper Jelly

When I serve pick-up hors d’ oeuvres, I make sure to have a variety of hot, cold, savory and sweet snacks to enjoy. These bacon and brie canapes check all of these boxes. The mild, creamy brie is the perfect base to top with the sweetness from the onion and fig jam. The salty crispy bacon bits add a nice crunch texture, and the topping for the spring greens and balsamic completes these canapes. The onion fig jam can be made several days ahead of time and stored in the fridge. Make the canapes a few hours ahead, as well, and then heat right before you plan to serve them.

Servings: 12

12 pieces bacon

1 large red onion

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup fig jam

12 mini bagels

1 (8-ounce) package of brie cheese

1 cup mixed spring greens

3 tablespoons good-quality balsamic vinegar

1⁄3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, fry the bacon until crispy. Place the cooked bacon on paper towels to cool and drain.

Remove all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Turn the heat to medium-low. Add in the sliced red onions, salt and pepper. Sauté the onions in the reserved drippings, until they become soft and golden in color. Pour in the fig jam and stir to combine. Once mixture comes to a simmer, remove from the heat and allow it to cool.

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment. Cut the mini bagels in half and place them onto the lined baking sheets.

Toast the bagels in the oven 3 to 4 minutes. Remove and top each one with slices of brie followed by a dollop of the onion jam mixture.

Crumble the cooled bacon. Sprinkle the tops of the mini bagel canapes with the bacon bits.

Place the canapes back into the oven for another 4 to 5 minutes, or until the brie is just beginning to melt.

While the canapes are in the oven, mix together the balsamic vinegar, olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss this over the spring greens.