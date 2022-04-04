Smoked Salmon Mousse-stuffed Cucumbers

These are the epitome of a hors d’ oeuvre to serve at a springtime garden party. The smoked salmon mousse filling is creamy and flavorful, with the added crunch of the cucumber to give it the perfect amount of texture. I like to make the mousse the day before to allow all the flavors to come together. Fill the cucumbers a couple of hours ahead of time, giving the mousse time to set up before slicing the cucumber into ready-to-serve snacks. I like to serve them on a bed of frozen green peas. This makes for a beautiful spring presentation, while keeping them cool at the same time.
Servings:12
8 ounces softened cream cheese
4 to 6 ounces smoked salmon
1 tablespoon grated red onion
¼ cup chopped green onions
1 teaspoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¼ cup capers
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon hot sauce
½ teaspoon dried dill
2 English or seedless cucumbers
1 large bags of frozen green peas (optional for garnish)
Chop the smoked salmon. Set it aside.
Place the softened cream cheese into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. With the mixer on medium, mix the cream cheese until smooth.
Add in the chopped smoked salmon, onion, green onion, lemon zest, lemon juice, capers, salt, hot sauce and dill. Continue mixing until everything is well incorporated into the mousse.
Cut off the ends of the cucumbers. Slice cucumbers length-wise down the middle. Use a spoon to scoop out the pulp and seeds, creating a channel down the middle of the cucumber halves.
Use a tablespoon to dollop the mousse into the middle of the cucumber halves.
Set them into the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.
Right before serving, slice the stuffed cucumbers into 2-inch-wide slices. Pour the frozen peas on to a serving platter and place the stuffed cucumbers on top and serve.
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.