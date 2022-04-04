Smoked Salmon Mousse-stuffed Cucumbers

These are the epitome of a hors d’ oeuvre to serve at a springtime garden party. The smoked salmon mousse filling is creamy and flavorful, with the added crunch of the cucumber to give it the perfect amount of texture. I like to make the mousse the day before to allow all the flavors to come together. Fill the cucumbers a couple of hours ahead of time, giving the mousse time to set up before slicing the cucumber into ready-to-serve snacks. I like to serve them on a bed of frozen green peas. This makes for a beautiful spring presentation, while keeping them cool at the same time.

Servings: 12

8 ounces softened cream cheese