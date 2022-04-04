Bunny Bagel Mini Pizzas

When I throw a party for people of all ages, I like to ensure I have things that will appeal to many different palates. These mini pizzas make a great snack for kids of all ages, and they can be made with many different toppings. In keeping with the Easter theme, I made these little pizzas into bunny faces—so they’re not only a tasty treat to snack on but quite cute and festive, as well. The pizzas can be put together ahead of time and stored in the fridge. Pop them in the oven just before you are ready to serve.
Yields 12 mini pizzas
12 mini plain bagels
1 jar pizza sauce
24 toothpicks
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
12 slices pepperoni
¼ cup sliced black olives
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Slice the bagels into halves. To make your bunny ears, halve the bottom half of the bagels length-wise. Trim these pieces in the shape of a bunny ear. Set them aside.
Skewer the ear-shaped pieces with the toothpicks. Stick these pieces through the top of the round bagel halves to complete the bunny heads.
Spread a tablespoon of sauce onto the 12 bagel bunnies. Place them onto the lined baking sheet.
Top each bagel bunny with grated mozzarella.
Thinly slice some pepperoni into strips for the bunny’s whiskers. Slice more pieces of pepperoni for the ears. Finally, place 2 black olive slices for the eyes. You can also use 1 more olive slice for the nose.
Bake the bunny bagel pizzas in the heated oven for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove and allow to cool slightly before serving.
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.