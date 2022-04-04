Bunny Bagel Mini Pizzas

When I throw a party for people of all ages, I like to ensure I have things that will appeal to many different palates. These mini pizzas make a great snack for kids of all ages, and they can be made with many different toppings. In keeping with the Easter theme, I made these little pizzas into bunny faces—so they’re not only a tasty treat to snack on but quite cute and festive, as well. The pizzas can be put together ahead of time and stored in the fridge. Pop them in the oven just before you are ready to serve.