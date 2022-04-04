PB&J Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts are a guilty pleasure that brings out the kid in all of us. So, if a store-bought Pop-Tart is a treat you and your family enjoy, then a homemade one will really be your jam. (Yes, pun intended!) This is a playful recipe that you and your children will enjoy making and love eating. The recipe starts with pie dough. Store-bought refrigerated dough works well and keeps this recipe simple. The filling can be altered to your liking. I used peanut butter and strawberry jam in mine. However, if nut allergies are an issue, omit nut butters and stick to jams. I have made them both ways, and they are equally delicious. This is a great recipe to do ahead of time. Store the pop-tarts in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Yields 12 pop-tarts
For the Pop-Tarts:
3 unbaked pie crusts from the grocery’s refrigerator aisle
1 cup all-natural creamy
peanut butter
1 cup grape or strawberry jam
1 egg yolk
2 tablespoons water
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Line
2 baking sheets with parchment paper.
Working in batches, sprinkle a little flour on a clean work surface and roll out one piece of the pie dough into a 9-by-12 rectangle.
Cut the dough width-wise into four 3-inch-wide strips. Place a tablespoon of peanut butter along with a teaspoon of jam onto the top center of each rectangle.
4.In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and 2 tablespoons of water. Brush the edges of the rectangles with a little of the egg wash mixture. Fold over the bottom half of the dough to enclose the jam and peanut butter.
Gently press the dough over the top of the peanut butter and jam to help spread it out a bit.
Use a fork to carefully press the edges of the pop-tarts, sealing them. Prick the tops of the tarts with the fork. Repeat the steps to create 12 PB&J-filled pastries.
Brush the tops with the remaining egg wash. Bake them in the heated oven for 12 to 15 minutes.
Remove and allow to cool slightly. Place onto a baking rack to finish cooling while you make the glaze.
For the glaze:
1 tablespoon grape or strawberry jam
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Place the jam into a microwave-safe bowl. Heat 10 to 20 seconds. Use a spoon to mix the jam until there are no lumps.
Add in the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla. Stir the mixture until smooth.
Drizzle the glaze over each baked and cooled pop-tart. Allow the glaze to set before serving.
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.