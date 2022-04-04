PB&J Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts are a guilty pleasure that brings out the kid in all of us. So, if a store-bought Pop-Tart is a treat you and your family enjoy, then a homemade one will really be your jam. (Yes, pun intended!) This is a playful recipe that you and your children will enjoy making and love eating. The recipe starts with pie dough. Store-bought refrigerated dough works well and keeps this recipe simple. The filling can be altered to your liking. I used peanut butter and strawberry jam in mine. However, if nut allergies are an issue, omit nut butters and stick to jams. I have made them both ways, and they are equally delicious. This is a great recipe to do ahead of time. Store the pop-tarts in an airtight container for up to 2 days.