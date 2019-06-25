It’s hot, we’re sweaty, and it seems like every day all we ever want is a refreshing, fruity dessert. Fortunately, we’ve got a lot of those in the 225 recipe archives.

(Did you know you could browse our recipe archives? Give it a try sometime!)

A quick search led us to a simple and healthy-ish Bourbon Peach Sorbet that food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson found—just eliminate the bourbon if you want. Now’s the perfect time to make it, too. The temperatures are warm, and peaches are in season! Pick some up at this week’s farmers markets.

Read on for the full recipe.