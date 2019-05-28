If the 100-degree heat didn’t give it away, summer has officially arrived in the Capital City. The warmer weather also brings a new crop of sweet, summertime produce to the Red Stick Farmers Market this Saturday, June 1.

Here’s a look at what to expect all month.

Goodbye, strawberries. Hello, peaches.

While strawberry season has come and gone, the warmer weather still brings refreshing treats such as blueberries, peaches and blackberries. Also be on the lookout for fresh watermelon, which will begin to appear alongside those summer fruits. Try out this Frozen Watermelon Margarita by LSU alumna Emilie Hebert of Emilie Eats for a sweet summer sip.

Summer vegetables are going strong.

June is a fantastic month for vegetables in Louisiana because there is such a wide variety to choose from. Summertime brings delicious tomatoes, squash and zucchini to the farmers market, as well as new potatoes. This Spatula Diaries vegetable curry recipe from 2016 would be a great way to incorporate the market’s in-season bell peppers and green beans.

See the full list of Red Stick Farmers Market vendors here. The list is updated weekly.

It’s time for Fresh Fest

The Fresh Fest summer festival at the Main Street Market kicks off this Saturday with Dairy Day, where customers can stop by the Feliciana’s Best Creamery booth to learn about dairy farming from Trussie the Cow.

Fresh Fest schedule

June 1: Dairy Day featuring Chef Don Bergeron of Bergeron’s City Market and Feliciana’s Best Creamery

June 8: Blueberry Bash with Chef Sara Salgado from Bonanno’s Fine Catering

June 15: Tomato Me Crazy with Beausoleil

June 22: Corn and Squash-Tastic with Dr. Patrice Tyson from Our Lady of the Lake

June 29: Star Spangled Saturday

This month’s Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

In June, the farmers market can be found at these locations:

TUESDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

East Baton Rouge Main Library

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

WEDNESDAYS

9 a.m.-noon

ExxonMobil YMCA

7717 Howell Blvd.

THURSDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

SATURDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge