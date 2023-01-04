×
Order this: Drive-thru drinks from the brand-new 7 Brew Coffee

  • By Olivia Deffes

Let’s face it, we all need an energy boost as we head back to the real world after the holidays. We stopped by the newly-opened 7 Brew Coffee on Essen to start our week right.

This drive-thru shop serves up everything from coffees, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, shakes and more. You can customize any drink with a variety of syrups, milks and drizzles.

We went caffeine crazy and ordered:

• Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve
• Sunrise Energy, an iced energy drink with raspberry and peach flavor
• Caramel Macchiato, iced.
• Sugar-free Seven Energy

