3 nutrient-and protein-packed smoothie recipes to try in the new year

I’m not one to make New Year’s resolutions. But this time of year, I do try to get back into the habit of eating clean and healthy by being more mindful about the ingredients I’m using and adding more protein, fruits and vegetables to every meal. One of the easiest ways to do this is by making smoothies.

There are plenty of places in town to grab a quick smoothie, but this can get expensive—not to mention, you don’t always know exactly what ingredients you’re gulping down.

Here are a few recipes I worked up for healthy, at-home smoothies, plus, an all-natural, quick and easy homemade protein powder.