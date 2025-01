If you are like me and find yourself dragging in the afternoon, you might want to try this energizing green smoothie.

I used to tend to grab a cup of coffee to push through the late-afternoon slump. However, I’ve recently discovered that this green tea smoothie is a much healthier choice to keep me going. Plus, it’s packed with loads of feel-good fruits and veggies and a bit of the Homemade Protein Powder to help me feel full until dinner time.

Green Energy Smoothie

1 cup brewed green tea