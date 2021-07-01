2021 Best of 225 Awards: Shopping & Services winners

Best Local Shop for Home Decor

The Royal Standard — 3 2.8%

The name says it all: The Royal Standard sets the bar for home decor shopping in Baton Rouge. It has a wide selection of decor, furniture, hardware and more at all price points. theroyalstandard.com

Runners up

The Foyer 17.4%

Lancaster House 16.3%

Circa 1857 9.3%

Red Onion 8.5%

Best Place for Pet Services

Camp Bow Wow — 27.6%

There are a lot of important things to consider when choosing a pet-care company. Camp Bow Wow puts pet owners’ minds at ease with its first-aid certified counselors, spacious play yards and secure facilities. Plus, its live webcams make it possible to check in with your pup anytime via smartphone or computer. campbowwow.com

Runners up

The Royal Treatment 12.2%

Petz Plaza 11.7%

Highland Road Animal Hospital 11.2%

PetSmart 10.4%

Best Mechanic

Chabill’s Tire & Auto Service — 23.4%

Chabill’s motto is “we keep you rolling.” And Chabill’s has done just that since opening in 1968. Today, its auto repair assistance is offered at 17 different locations. chabillstire.com

Runners up

Ragusa’s Automotive 19.6%

Gordon & Sandifer Auto Service 15.4%

Simpson’s Service Center 9.1%

Wedge Kyes Motorwerks 7.13%

Best Hotel

WATERMARK Baton Rouge — 35.3%

WATERMARK’s marble staircases and hand-painted murals will transport guests to the early 20th century, when this restored historic building was first constructed. What was once the Louisiana Trust & Savings Bank still has a view overlooking the Mississippi River—and old bank vaults in meeting and dining rooms. watermarkbr.com

Runners up

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel 14.3%

Houmas House and Gardens 12.5%

Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel 12.2%

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center 9%

Best Boutique Fitness Studio

Body Sculpt Barre Studio — 23.8%

Bye, boring workouts. Body Sculpt Barre Studio is a fun-loving atmosphere serving fresh, varied workout routines in every class. bodysculptbarrestudio.com

Runners up

Regymen Fitness 20.6%

Fit Body Boot Camp 11.4%

TWRL Pole Fitness 9%

YogaStudio 90 8.5%

Best Urgent Care Center

Lake Urgent Care — 27.6%

With 19 locations in the Greater Baton Rouge area, Lake Urgent Care is always nearby when you need it. lakeurgentcare.com

Runners up

Patient Plus Urgent Care Clinic 19.2%

The Baton Rouge Clinic 18.6%

Ochsner Urgent Care 9.1%

STAT Care Clinic – Central and Sherwood 8.9%

Best Market for Seafood

Tony’s Seafood — 62.2%

Tony’s Seafood is a Baton Rouge staple for good reason. The wide selection of fresh seafood comes straight from the Gulf region. Purchase some farm-raised catfish, Louisiana blue crabs or sacks of oysters for your home cooking, or order plate lunches or catering from the deli menu. Tony’s delivery services go the extra mile with assistance packing food for air or car travel, so you can enjoy delicious local seafood wherever you go. Beach dinner, anyone? tonyseafood.com

Runners up

LA Boilers Seafood 6.7%

Rouses Market 6.3%

Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering 6.1%

Alexander’s Highland Market 5.8%

Best Market for Meat

Iverstine Farms Butcher — 2 2.1%

Iverstine Farms’ pasture-raised beef, rib, brisket, sirloin and more are fresh from the farm in Kentwood. It even offers a Butcher Bundle monthly subscription, a curated selection of around 12 pounds of cuts delivered to your front door. iverstinefarms.com

Runners up

Maxwell’s Market 16.5%

Chris’s Specialty Foods 11.7%

Rouses Market 9.4%

Tramonte’s 8%

Best Grocery Store

Rouses Market — 2 1.8%

Find everything from fresh crawfish, shrimp and oysters to produce and specialty products at this Louisiana-owned and operated grocery store. If you don’t feel like leaving the house, you can now get it delivered to your door. rouses.com

Runners up

Calandro’s Supermarket 18.7%

Calvin’s Bocage Market 14%

Oak Point Fresh Market 12.9%

Alexander’s Highland Market 11.6%

Best Caterer

Chef Don Bergeron Enterprises — 1 9.9%

Chef Don Bergeron’s catering menu is extensive and inventive, with hors d’oeuvres, bar packages or specialty stations suited for elaborate dinner parties, potlucks or intimate gatherings with friends. Plus, the to-go catering menu lets you bring home smaller portions of popular dishes for family dinners. chefdonb.com

Runners up

City Pork Catering & Events 15.8%

Chef John Folse Events 13.6%

Gourmet Girls 12.6%

Superior Grill 10.4%

Best Local Women’s Boutique

JM Boutique — 13.4%

This Denham Springs clothing shop describes itself as inspiring and trendy. Guests can enjoy the store’s colorful atmosphere while browsing the chic sundresses, designer blouses, covetable shoes and fabulous accessories. Online orders are shipped daily, so you can shop the store in person or send a DM. Find it on Facebook

Runners up

Head Over Heels 11.3%

Frock Candy 10.8%

Wanderlust By Abby 9.8%

Bella Bella 9.1%

Best Local Men’s Clothing Store

Carriages Fine Clothier — 2 1.5%

Carriages Fine Clothier’s selection of brands includes Polo Ralph Lauren, Vineyard Vines, Southern Marsh and more. Get the look for game-day, the beach or a job interview. carriagesbr.com

Runners up

The Backpacker 20.4%

McLavy Ltd. 13.5%

Perlis 12.1%

Tim’s Garage 8.7%

Best Local Shop for Children & Infants

Oh Baby! — 2 3.6%

Dress your child in style with this Baton Rouge staple of two decades. The staff is there to assist you with picking the perfect outfit to match your little one’s personality. ohbabybr.com

Runners up

Victoria’s Toy Station 19.5%

Lulu & Bean 13.7%

The Bee’s Knees 12.8%

Giggles Toys & Candy 8.9%

Best Tattoo Shop

Burning Lotus Tattoo — 18.6%

This Denham Springs tattoo shop has rave reviews online for its unique designs and talented artists. Tattoos are available in every different style and color you can think of. Stop by to browse its design collection, make a request or ask an artist for an original creation.

Runners up

Black Torch Tattoo 6.4%

High Resolution Tattoo 11.6%

Leviathan Studios Custom Tattoos 9.8%

Effum Underground 9.4%

Best Hair Salon

Paris Parker Aveda Salon & Spa — 2 0.8%

Baton Rouge residents don’t need to drive far for a luxury salon experience. Enjoy getting a cut, color or styling in Paris Parker’s relaxing atmosphere—or treat yourself to a massage, manicure or body wrap. parisparker.com

Runners Up

SOHO Boutique Salon 13.5%

EGGIE Salon Studio 13.1%

Salon du Sud 8%

Mitchell & Co 7.2%

Best Nail Salon

Zaza Nail Boutique — 2 4.3%

If you’ve been missing mani-pedis during the pandemic, it might be time to indulge again at Zaza. The team of trained professionals will make sure you have a luxurious experience. The salon tailors each appointment to the clients’ individual needs. zazabatonrouge.com

Runners up

Avant Tous Beauty Bar and Spa 13.6%

Bichonne Nails Spa 13%

Lucky Nails 10%

Venetian Nail Spa Perkins Rowe 9.8%

Best Place to Get a Facial

Bumble Lane — 3 2.6%

Who doesn’t want to be treated like royalty? Pamper yourself with a facial at Bumble Lane. It’s rejuvenating. bumblelane.com

Runners up

The Woodhouse Day Spa 18.6%

Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa 14.5%

Paris Parker Salon & Spa 11.3%

Aydell Lane Spa & Boutique 6.6%

Best Plastic Surgeon

Weiler Plastic Surgery — 28.6%

Weiler Plastic Surgery offers a range of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures to achieve the look you want. Want proof? Check its before-and-after photo gallery. weilerplasticsurgery.com

Runners up

Williamson Cosmetic Center & Perenack Aesthetic Surgery 22.8%

Erick Sanchez Plastic Surgery 10.3%

Stephens Plastic Surgery 8.3%

Dr. Jenna M. Bourgeois 7.4%

More winners

This article was originally published in the July 2021 issue of 225 magazine.