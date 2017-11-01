Wayward Owl Brewing Company's The Grind (in front) and Saint Arnold Brewing Company's Pumpkinator (in back), served on tap at The Bulldog. Photo by Raegan Labat

It’s November, and we don’t care what Louisiana’s inconsistent weather says—it’s fall. With the holiday season around the corner and the recent cold fronts we’ve had, the changing seasons mean local bars and breweries are revamping their lineups, introducing new brews or bringing back ones we love from local and regional breweries.

Here’s the new and returning fall brews we’re most excited about this season.

Tin Roof Brewing Company

Tin Roof’s most recent release, Biere Rosè, is a wine lover’s beer. Inspired by the flavorful, light qualities of a rosè varietal, the brew has fruity and spicy overtones. Try it on draft at Tin Roof’s taproom. The brewery also released its speciality Blood Orange Voodoo Pale Ale, available on tap or in a four-pack.

Abita Brewing Company

The name of the newest brew from Abita Brewing Company, 30°90°, was inspired by the latitude and longitude of New Orleans—the “coordinates to a good time.” The gold lager has a citrus hop flavor and a light body and color. Grab a six-pack on shelves or get it on draft at most local bars—see who has it here.

Southern Craft Brewing

Southern Craft released two taproom-only beers during its recent Fall Fest event: the refreshing Venice Lager and the pecan-flavored Pacanier. Check them out at the brewery, or find Southern Craft’s other beers at these locations.

Crying Eagle Brewing Company

Lake Charles-based Crying Eagle collaborated with food delivery app Waitr to develop A Nice Pear, a Saison brew with pear juice, fruity notes and major hops. Find it on tap at select local restaurants, including The Chimes, Walk-On’s, The Overpass Merchant, The Londoner and Red Zeppelin Pizza. For a heavier brew, try Crying Eagle’s dark ale, Pistol Bridge Porter. The beer has notes of dark chocolate, toffee and dried fruits.

Parish Brewing Company

Following the “Summer of Ghost,” Parish Brewing’s IPA previously known as Opus Vert, is back with a new name this fall, Nova Vert. Find the Broussard-based brewery’s beers by the bottle at local retailers.

Bayou Teche Brewing

In the heart of Cajun Country, Bayou Teche’s limited edition Loup Garou returns for the winter. The imperial stout carries notes of brown sugar, chocolate malts and French hops. Find it on draft at the taproom or bring home a few bottles from Bayou Teche. The brewery will also release 72 bottles of Smoking Pumpkins Nov. 24 for Black Friday.

Gnarly Barley Brewing

Hammond’s Gnarly Barley just released its yearly Imperial Korova Porter, a revamped version of its Korova Milk Porter with sweet notes of chocolate and coffee. Find it on tap at the brewery.

Urban South

Urban South in New Orleans is releasing its Vietnamese Coffee Stout, Ca Phe, brewed with locally roasted beans and lactose sugar. Find it on draft at Urban South or take home a crowler.

Wayward Owl Brewing Company

The Grind, a bold, coffee-flavored brown ale is heavy on hops and perfect for the caffeine fiend who likes ‘em strong. Get it on tap at The Bulldog or get a crowler from the New Orleans-based brewery.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

For those who aren’t ready to give up their pumpkin spice everything, there’s the Pumpkinator. The imperial pumpkin stout from this Houston-based brewery is chock-full of spices, hops and caramel and black malts. Find it on tap at The Bulldog.