In its seven years taking over downtown, the Louisiana Marathon has brought plenty of finish line food and drink to runners and cheering sections alike. But this year is different. The race weekend will feature the first ever Louisiana Street Food Festival Saturday, Jan. 13, dishing out everything from cookie butter crepes to pulled pork poutine in front of the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Brought to you by New Orleans-based My House Social, the event company responsible for Tin Roof Brewing’s food truck roundups, the fest aims to bring a wide range of Louisiana street food to the Capital City. My House Social COO Danielle Lee says her company bridges the gap between indie chefs and culinary enthusiasts, giving the chefs access to private and public events while taking the operations and logistics component off their proverbial plates.

“For a few years, we have envisioned an event that would gather street food chefs from around the state to convene in one location for a one-day eating frenzy,” Lee says. Chefs were able to apply to participate and were chosen based on regional representation and menu items, with an eye toward variety in offerings across the festival.

Nearly two dozen chefs and vendors will pour in from all over the state, from New Orleans and Lake Charles to Breaux Bridge and Shreveport. Local participants include Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts with glazed, chocolate-covered, sprinkle and wedding cake donuts as well as sliders and fries; Louisiana Lemonade with lemonade and limeade flavors plus sausage and gumbo; and Chef Ryan Andre teaming up with The Cajun Spoon to dish out soft-shell crab gumbo, pork belly okonomiyaki and kung pao chicken.

The Louisiana Street Food Festival will pull up on South River Road in front of the Raising Cane’s River Center Saturday, Jan. 13, with food 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and live music from the Lost Bayou Ramblers 1-3 p.m.

The Louisiana Marathon takes place Sunday, Jan. 14.