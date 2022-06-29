Nectarine and Pickled Red Onion Salad with Feta over Baby Greens

When the temperature hangs out in the mid ’90s, I’m not exactly in the mood for heavy, rich meals. On days like those, I crave foods that are cool, crisp and have a ton of fresh flavors. This nectarine and pickled red onion salad delivers on all scores.

The pickled red onion is a secret ingredients I like to keep on hand to jazz up any salad or sandwich. I used red onions here, but sweet yellow onions will work just as well. This recipe is easy to make and will last in your refrigerator for up to two weeks.

If available, I like to use both yellow and white nectarines in this salad. The white nectarines tend to be a little sweeter and not as tart as the yellow ones, and the blend of both makes for a nice contrast. This salad is equally delicious with peaches. My cheese of choice in this salad is feta, as its saltiness helps keep the salad savory and blends well with the tangy bite of the pickled onions. But you can make a range of cheeses work. This salad will complement any summer meal, or you can toss in grilled shrimp or chicken and serve it as a main course.