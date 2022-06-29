Nectarine and Pickled Red Onion Salad with Feta over Baby Greens

When the temperature hangs out in the mid ’90s, I’m not exactly in the mood for heavy, rich meals. On days like those, I crave foods that are cool, crisp and have a ton of fresh flavors. This nectarine and pickled red onion salad delivers on all scores.
The pickled red onion is a secret ingredients I like to keep on hand to jazz up any salad or sandwich. I used red onions here, but sweet yellow onions will work just as well. This recipe is easy to make and will last in your refrigerator for up to two weeks.
If available, I like to use both yellow and white nectarines in this salad. The white nectarines tend to be a little sweeter and not as tart as the yellow ones, and the blend of both makes for a nice contrast. This salad is equally delicious with peaches. My cheese of choice in this salad is feta, as its saltiness helps keep the salad savory and blends well with the tangy bite of the pickled onions. But you can make a range of cheeses work. This salad will complement any summer meal, or you can toss in grilled shrimp or chicken and serve it as a main course.
Servings: 6
For the pickled red onions:
1 cup red wine vinegar
1 cup water
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons honey
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 large red onion
1. In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, water, sugar, honey and salt. Stir. Heat the mixture over medium heat until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved.
2.Bring the mixture to a boil. Turn off the heat.
3. Slice the red onion into thin slices and place them into an airtight jar or container. Pour the warm vinegar mixture over the onions and allow it all to come to room temperature.
4. Close the container and chill the onions for at least 1 hour or overnight. The pickled onions will keep in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
For the salad dressing:
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons honey
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup grapeseed or light-flavored vegetable oil
1. In a small mixing bowl, whisk all ingredients together.
2. Set aside until you are ready to toss the salad.
For the salad:
5 to 6 ounces baby greens
4 ripe but still firm nectarines
½ cup sliced pickled red onions
4 ounces crumbled feta
1⁄3 cup toasted nuts (walnuts, pecans,
pine nuts or almonds)
1. Place the baby greens into a large salad bowl. Slice the nectarines and place them on top of the salad greens.
2. Add the pickled onions, feta and nuts. Drizzle in the dressing a little at a time and toss to coat. Serve immediately. Store the remaining dressing in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.