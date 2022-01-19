Search PLANT THERAPY

From mezcal to mushroom tea, here are the 2022 food trends to look for in Baton Rouge





#225BATONROUGE The calendar has turned, the new year is unfolding and it’s time to take a look at what’ll be hot this year in Baton Rouge’s culinary scene. Even as challenges continue to befall restaurants, plenty of new ingredients and techniques are coming our way. Look for more small plates and shareable boards; agave-based cocktails; a return to the dinner party; beverages as a wellness tool; and other fun trends in the Capital City this year. The disruption of the last two years continues to influence the way we dine out and the way restaurants operate. That said, we’ll see to-go orders expand (and please place them online, say operators). Shopping local, a 20-year trend, could see a boost this year as shoppers moved by global supply chain woes prioritize buying directly from farmers. And keep watch for new, trendy ingredients in both restaurants and home kitchens, including dried chiles, kimchee, gochujang and African grains.

All things shareable

Dinner as a traditional protein-starch-veggie iteration isn’t dead, but it’s got more competition from dishes meant to be shared. “There’s a movement toward smaller plating,” says Scott Higgins, owner of Blend Wine Bar, which exclusively serves small plates. Higgins says the strategy has been an answer to labor shortages in the kitchen and has allowed him to focus on serving higher end, ingredient-driven small plates. The shareable movement could also expand through more restaurants serving communal boards. Global pandemic be damned, Baton Rouge diners love themed boards like the ones served at BLDG 5, Leola’s, Proverbial Wine Bistro and SoLou.

Local provenance

Buying local has an established cachet, but recent global shipping issues are reminding consumers there’s something nice about buying from your friendly, neighborhood farmer. “People are making that supply chain connection, and seeking out shopping where there’s no middle man,” BREADA executive Director Darlene Rowland says. Red Stick Farmers Market is just one of a growing numbers of green markets in the region where shoppers find produce, meats, dairy and value added goods. The markets are also a great source for trendy niche produce. “Just recently, we’ve had celery tops and Asian kumquats, and of course, the many different gourmet mushrooms we have are really hot right now,” Rowland says.

Tequila and mezcal

High-end tequilas have evolved considerably in Baton Rouge, with restaurants like Blue Corn, Modesto, Rio Tacos & Tequila, Mestizo and Gov’t Taco offering a deep bench of the blue agave-derived spirit. Mezcal, tequila’s rustic, smoky cousin, has been slower to take off, but it’s hot nationwide. Rock Paper Taco’s new brick-and-mortar location has a decidedly agave-centric bar, where mainstream cocktails can be modified with tequila and mezcal.

Intentional beverages

Lower alcohol cocktails, sparkling waters with health benefits and teas for post-workout recovery are all trends taking off nationwide that could gain traction in Baton Rouge. “Tea has a lot of buzz in the wellness world,” says Red Stick Spice Co. chef-owner Anne Milneck, who sells loose teas. She recently opened the SOGO Tea Bar inside her spice shop. Two of the most popular for teas for wellness, Milneck says, are rooibos, thought to lower cholesterol, and reishi mushroom tea, which could lower stress and boost to the immune system. Try a reishi mushroom oat milk latte at SOGO.

Global growth

Global flavors are more mainstream than ever, and we’ll see their continued use by restaurant chefs and home cooks. “Asian dishes like pho, ramen and poke are already well-established,” says culinary media personality and Gov’t Taco restaurateur Jay Ducote, “but I think you’ll see that evolve with things like gochujang and kimchee.” Milneck adds that she’s had more customers asking for a wide range of dried chiles, as well as grains from Africa, including Ethiopian teff, West African fonio and millet. Milneck has also had requests for the spices used in preparing trendy global dishes, like jollof rice, a Nigerian dish spiced with dried chiles, curry and ginger.

