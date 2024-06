Looking for a new restaurant to sample this summer? Baton Rouge welcomed several in just the last few weeks.

From stylish Mexico City-inspired eateries to a new cheesy college dive, 225 covered it all. And our readers ate it up. Still, we also had to give some love to one of the Capital City’s oldest restaurants, future leaders, a native plant shop and (of course) moms.

Here’s what you might have missed, courtesy this month’s most-read stories at 225batonrouge.com.