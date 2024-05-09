A guide to Mid City’s Hot Art Cool Nights: What to do, see and eat

Looking to browse hot local art on a cool May night? Mid City’s signature Hot Art Cool Nights event returns this Friday, May 10, 6-10 p.m.

The block party spans a 6-mile-long shopping strip along and around Government Street. The annual event typically draws between 200 and 400 participating vendors, who pop up inside shops and parking lots on the route. The route runs from Jefferson Highway near Goodwood Boulevard and snakes its way through the intersection of Government Street and 14th Streets.

If you are wondering which spots not to miss, here’s a guide to some of this year’s happenings. Find a full map of participating businesses here.

1120 Government St.

Find jams, jellies and other treats in the auditorium, fine art displays in the historic auditorium and kid-friendly crafts to make and take in the children’s garden.

1509 Government St.

Electric Depot shops like The Emporium will be offering treats for visitors, and you can also browse 85+ local makers lined up for the recurring Local Pop Up series, including Endlessly Linked and many more. Attendees can also experience a pottery demonstration and pickleball expo while jamming out to a live performance from Karma and the Killjoys.

1857 Government St.

More than 20 makers will be setup in Circa 1857’s parking lot, where patrons can also hear live music from Zachary McClain and Nouveau Soul.

2504 Government St.

In addition to Barracuda’s tacos, grab a drink from the satellite bar in the parking lot.

2558 Government St.

Check out Rad Dad Alternative’s exclusive offerings for the night and the MidCity Makers Market’s curated artist booths and live music.

2648 Government St.

The Pink Elephant Antiques will be overflowing with its stock of vintage items and free frosé, plus an art market in the parking lot.

2678 Government St.

Shop sweet treats from Mid City Bakery, sip lattes brewed up by House Brew 225 and chow on onigiri and hot dogs from Oni.

541 S. Eugene St.

Red Stick Reads’ doors will be open, and children’s books will be 20% off.

541 S. Eugene St.

Browse handcrafted jewelry and locally made apparel while enjoying sounds from the band A Sinister Hand and bites from Phil’s Oyster Bar.

3101 Government St.

DIY Disco will offer drinks and free crafts. Vendors including a pound cake bakery, Noble by the Pound, and artist Ash Collins will be set up out front of DIY Disco.

3607 Government St.

The Meatatory, Moon & Star Gem and more food and maker vendors will be setup in the Body Images backyard.

3001 Government St.

A lineup of local makers including Frooty Creations, Rouge House, BilliGenes Treats, Sunflower and Stone, and many more will pop up at the vintage clothing store.

3079 Government St.

Come for the live set by Quarterlife, stay for the Hot Art Cool Nights after-party. The Radio Bar admits those ages 21 and up.

3145 Government St.

Grab small bites of pie and enjoy off-menu items right outside of Elsie’s.

3808 Government St.

The indoor-outdoor bar is the place for snacks and 32-ounce crowlers to-go. You’ll also find vendors in its parking lot, such as Yaya’s Blooms & Dough selling locally made sourdough bread, scones, cookies and more baked goods.

3809 Government St.

Six bands and eleven vendors from Local Pop Up extend into BR Music Studios parking lot. Elisa’s Cuban Coffee & Kitchen food truck will be slinging Cuban sandwiches and coffee.

3897 Government St.

Night Hog will provide the soundtrack as you shop more local art around Rocca.

4065 Government St.

Eleven more vendors will be in the parking lot of La Carreta, including Bomb Designs & Boutique, Drippy Resin, Nell’s Lagniappe and more.

4158 Government St.

Grab a burger and browse a handful of more local makers set up in the parking lot.

515 Mouton St.

Stop by Bistro Byronz for a drink at the bar set up right outside as you listen to live music and browse local art.

516 Moore St., Suite 102

Hot art by local artists including Earigami, Felicia Noelle, Matt Beshears and more will be showcased at Frameworks Gallery.

5435 Government St.

Find more local vendors outside of Superior Grill.

5621 Government St.

Enjoy cookies, treats and cake by the slice, not to mention Amber Rae and Josie James on the mic. Counterspace will also have vendors at its doorstep.

5643 Government St.

Enjoy Cypress Coast Brewing Co.’s new releases, Cherry Limeade and Mountain Dew, and regular beers from 3-7 p.m., plus a Smoke & Boil crawfish pop-up.

660 Jefferson Highway

Enjoy 15% discount storewide all night long, a date night cooking class and $2 teas in SoGO Tea Bar.