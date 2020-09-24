Martin’s Wine Cellar is planning on moving to Moss Side Lane for a larger space and to add food service.

Cedric Martin, president of Martin’s Wine Cellar, has requested the property at 6463 Moss Side Lane be rezoned from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage restaurant use, according to public records. The Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the rezoning at its October meeting.

Martin’s Wine Cellar, founded in New Orleans, operates two stores in Baton Rouge—in the Perkins Palm development off Perkins Road, next to BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park, and on Lobdell Drive, in the Studio Park shopping center.

If the rezoning is approved, the company’s Perkins Road shop would move roughly a mile down Perkins onto Moss Side Lane, near Serop’s Cafe and Maxwell’s Market, and begin offering food service. The company’s locations in New Orleans and Metairie offer daily lunch and deli specials.

The company opened its first Baton Rouge location in December 2007 in a little yellow building on the corner of Old Hammond and Jefferson highways. The business later relocated to its current spot in the Perkins Palms shopping center. Last year, Martin’s opened a second location in Baton Rouge, in the Studio Park shopping center.

