Meredith Beck-Wiggins and Tommy Wiggins were first introduced to the cannabis-themed toasted sandwich shop on a trip to Colorado nearly two decades ago. To be clear, the restaurant does not serve cannabis in any form, but the sandwiches and other menu items pay homage to the names given to marijuana strains and the cravings people might have if they’ve used the drug.

The restaurant will open early next year on Ben Hur Road, off Burbank Drive, and will employ between 20 to 30 people. Along with seating for roughly 50 inside, the 2,400-square-foot restaurant will also feature a patio with seating for 30 and an outside bar.

The couple, who currently own the rights to open three restaurants, hope to open eight to 10 eventually in south Louisiana, and are looking to Lafayette and Hammond as their next cities for expansion.

