Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include more information about Tiger Clawzzz’s opening.

Some of Baton Rouge’s most anticipated restaurants and concepts opened their doors in March.

From a local ramen favorite to a brand-new library and a wagyu burger joint, here’s what officially entered (and re-entered) the market—plus, a few other spots that quietly opened this year and have been making waves in the local food scene.

Did we miss a new eatery? Have a hot tip? Email us at [email protected].

4957 Essen Lane

Boru Ramen and Sweet Society relocated to a shared space on Essen Lane, joined by a third venture from the Wong family: a 21-machine claw arcade called Tiger Clawzzz. Boru Ramen officially re-opened March 3 and Tiger Clawzzz is also now open. Sweet Society will open soon. Each business has its own area in the building, transforming the former home of Copeland’s New Orleans into a multi-experience destination.

3510 Drusilla Lane

The latest concept by William and Charlene Mealer, owners of La Carreta Mid City, debuted March 6. Veracruz is inspired by its eastern Mexico namesake, a state known for cuisine that fuses the region’s Spanish, Caribbean and indigenous influences. And the menu in Baton Rouge will follow suit. Expect fresh seafood showcased in ceviches, tacos, skewers or in signature entrees. There will be quesadillas and fried plantains in sweet and savory preparations. Some dishes will be cooked over charcoal in a brasa oven imported from Spain. The menu will rotate with the seasons.

2210 Glasgow Ave.

The new EBRPL South Branch Library, situated near Rouzan and Sprouts Farmers Market, debuted March 24 with adjusted hours. It features study areas, laptop bars, teen’s and children’s areas, dividable meeting rooms and an outdoor area with a towering heritage live oak. And, of course, there are lots and lots of books and other media available for checkout. There are still a few things to finish up within the new space. Once everything is completed, a ribbon cutting will be held.

Also on our radar

• Amour Café & Co. soft opened Jan. 8 in Prairieville with a packed menu of loaded waffles with toppings like Fruity Pebbles, strawberry crunch and Oreos. To wash it all down, specialty lattes lean into of-the-moment flavors like Dubai chocolate matcha, Lotus Biscoff cookie and strawberry toasted marshmallow. Owner Laurie Kash plans to hold a grand opening in April. Read more here.

• Alexa’s Dulceria & Market debuted its first brick-and-mortar on Nicholson Drive in February. Owner Alexa Martinez and her team previously ran the operation out of her family’s grocery store, El Bodegón Latin Market, and are known for packing the dessert shop with Nutella and Biscoff cheesecake slices, Venezuelan tres leches, coffee drinks, rice puddings, conchas and weekly specials. Read more here.

• Tre’s Street Kitchen chef and co-founder Tremaine Devine tells Daily Report that he plans to bring the concept’s food truck to the LSU campus beginning in March. Tre’s Street Kitchen also launched on campus at Southern University at New Orleans this month. Devine adds that he is developing a brick-and-mortar concept to showcase burgers and sauces. Read more here.

• Seoul Stop, a new Korean convenience store concept, officially soft-opened at 7920 Florida Blvd., Suite B, on March 24. The spot offers a DIY ramen bar, smoothies and Korean snacks. Learn more here.

• Wagyulicious, a Baton Rouge food trailer focused on wagyu burgers, held a grand opening for its first brick-and-mortar on March 12. The new burger joint is located at 11950 Cloverland Ave. Learn more here.