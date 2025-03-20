This local food services company is entering new markets

Tre’s Street Kitchen is expanding its local presence.

The Baton Rouge food services company, recently recognized as a Best of Growth winner by Aramark’s Local Restaurant Row program, plans to introduce Tre’s Street Sauce at local grocery stores this year.

After discontinuing daily food truck operations in 2024 to focus on food service partnerships, the company has been expanding at local college campuses. It now manages the campus cafe at Baton Rouge Community College, operates concessions at LSU’s Tiger Stadium and will bring its food truck to the LSU campus beginning in March.

Tremaine Devine, chef and co-founder of Tre’s Street Kitchen, tells Daily Report that the company plans to expand onto additional college campuses in Baton Rouge and New Orleans and is developing a brick-and-mortar concept to showcase its burgers and sauces.

Since its founding in 2020, Tre’s has grown from two full-time staff members to a team of eight with additional part-time workers for special events. In the third quarter of 2024, the food company doubled its revenue from the previous year.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on March 19.