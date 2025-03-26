Inside the new South Branch Library, filling a service gap for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Editor’s note: The South Branch Library announced a temporary closure this morning. Follow EBRPL on Instagram for updates.

Even a rainy Monday morning couldn’t stop the excitement local community members had for the soft opening of the South Branch Library at 2210 Glasgow Ave. Just after unlocking its doors March 24, it was flooded with eager and excited guests.

The newest East Baton Rouge Parish Library location, situated near Rouzan and Sprouts Farmers Market, debuted this week with adjusted hours. The unveiling comes two years after its 2023 groundbreaking. It features meeting rooms with audio and visual capabilities, games, teen’s and children’s rooms and, of course, lots of books. There are still a few things to finish up within the new space. Once everything is completed, a ribbon cutting will be held.

“They’ve been talking about putting the branch here since the late ‘80s,” says Leila Reilly, branch coordinator. “If you look at the map where all the branches are, they serve specific areas, and there was a gap in service in the south of the parish.”

The South Branch Library is 18,800 square feet and was a pay-as-you-go project that ended with no outstanding debt. Funds for the project were amassed over time through savings from the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 10-year dedicated property tax.

It features a pedestrian entrance along with a parking lot entrance. Upon entering, guests can view a gallery-style art display. A collection of artwork from students at nearby Glasgow Middle School is currently on view. The main part of the library houses the circulation desk; stacks of books, movies, CDs, magazines and other items available for checkout; laptop bars; a printing station; computers and more. Furniture and workspaces are equipped with outlets for powering electronics.

Branching off from the main section, there are rooms for teens and children, quiet work, meetings and other gatherings. Both the main meeting room and the room in the teen section can be divided by walls if needed.

“For me, (my favorite amenity) would be the meeting rooms,” says Patrick Abadie, branch manager. “Having worked at Bluebonnet (Regional Branch Library) and having not had the digital resources and A/V capabilities over there, I’m thoroughly excited to give people what they want.”

Another notable feature is the South Branch Library’s outdoor area. The entire project was designed around a live heritage oak tree on the property, per the community’s request. The tree is the main focal point of the courtyard, which can be accessed from each space within the library. The outdoor space also has seating with outlet access. Abadie says the ground is covered in deconstructed granite, which is stable for wheelchairs and is soft in case someone were to fall.

Reilly says the area is perfect for outdoor programming like yoga classes or for those looking to catch some rays while catching up on their current reads.

“During construction, we had people walking through, much to administration’s chagrin,” Abadie laughs. “We were trying to get them out, until we were actually in the building, setting up. And it hasn’t stopped. … The buzz has been extremely positive, not a negative thing about it, except for people who are like, ‘You better take care of that tree.’”

Like all other EBRPL locations, the South Branch Library will host programming like story times and author talks. One program that will be centered at the new library is the Grown-Up Gaming League, which meets on Wednesday evenings and every other Saturday for board games and more. Abadie has an entire storage closet full of different games for the group to use during its sessions. The new library also features electronic updates that Reilly says EBRPL hopes to introduce across branches.

Its soft opening hours will be Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 2-6 p.m. To stay up to date on news surrounding the branch, check out the library's website.