First Look: Veracruz Restaurant, with coastal Mexican cuisine and tropical vibes, opens in March

A new Mexican eatery with coastal flair arrives in Baton Rouge next month. Veracruz Restaurant opens March 6 at 3510 Drusilla Lane. It is inspired by its eastern Mexico namesake, a state known for cuisine that fuses the region’s Spanish, Caribbean and indigenous influences.

And the menu in Baton Rouge will follow suit. Expect fresh seafood showcased in ceviches, tacos, skewers or in signature entrees like the Arroz a la Tumbada, which is Veracruz’s play on a Spanish paella, and Pescado a la Veracruzana, a fillet topped with tomato sauce, capers and olives. There will be quesadillas and fried plantains in sweet and savory preparations. Some dishes will be cooked over charcoal in a brasa oven imported from Spain. The menu will rotate with the seasons.

“Mar y tierra—which translates to sea and land—is the focus of Veracruz,” owner William Mealer says, describing the restaurant’s tagline.

Mealer says his memories of growing up in Honduras and visiting the coast helped when he was envisioning bringing Veracruz to life.

Laura Cedor Interiors designed the space, curating clean, coastal vibes characterized by beachy blues and natural tones. Wicker chandeliers and pendants hang overhead. The walls are splashed with hand-painted art and murals throughout. In the entrance, diners are immediately greeted by a rainforest mural by Cuban artist Alberto Paret. Down the hall, the restrooms are also decorated with custom murals that mirror the aquatic aesthetic.

Customers can choose between indoor and outdoor seating, with chairs and tables arranged in a variety of vignettes. There are black-and-white bistro chairs outside, natural wood stools at the bar and plush teal booths inside the dining area.

Mealer (who is also the owner of La Carreta Mid City) and his wife and co-owner, Charlene Mealer, have been in the restaurant industry for about 20 years. They started in New Orleans and both worked with Besh Restaurant Group (now BRG Hospitality) for about eight years.

They have also been together for 20 years and say they’ve learned to rely on each other in the restaurant industry.

“We keep each other going,” Charlene says. “If one of us loses steam, the other raises us up. … We push each other every day.”

Veracruz has been in the works for about a year. After looking around Baton Rouge, the duo settled on a Drusilla Shopping Center building that formerly housed VooDoo BBQ. They appreciated its smaller, intimate size, and they say the location gives the space character.

“I think this area is fantastic,” Mealer says.

Veracruz Restaurant will officially open its doors to the public Thursday, March 6. It will be open daily from 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Follow it on Instagram at @veracruzrestaurantbr for updates.