The forecast this weekend calls for some cloudy and possibly rainy weather. That’s why the simple indulgence of a well-made fried fish sandwich is good medicine. It’s also just the sort of thing you need in your wheelhouse as you travel to your family camp or favorite spot along the Gulf Coast this summer. Lots of different mild, white-fleshed fish do well in a homemade fish sandwich, but a readily available standout—and a common choice in coastal eateries—is grouper. A fresh grouper fillet is hefty enough to hold its shape when pan-fried and flavorful enough to not get lost among the bread and trimmings.

This recipe uses soft ciabatta rolls and straightforward garnishes of butter lettuce, tartar sauce, pickle slices and red onion, but the sky is the limit on how you choose to dress yours. Kimchi is a great accompaniment. So is Sriracha mayo. Homemade quick pickles can also make this sandwich sing. The only requirement is that you find the freshest fish available.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in a May 2017 edition of 225 Dine.