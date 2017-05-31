The simple indulgence of a well-made fried fish sandwich is good medicine after a day on the water. It’s just the sort of thing you need in your wheelhouse as you travel to your family camp or favorite spot along the Gulf Coast. Lots of different mild, white-fleshed fish do well in a homemade fish sandwich, but a readily available standout—and a common choice in coastal eateries—is grouper. A fresh grouper fillet is hefty enough to hold its shape when pan-fried and flavorful enough to not get lost among the bread and trimmings.

This recipe uses soft ciabatta rolls and straightforward garnishes of butter lettuce, tartar sauce, pickle slices and red onion, but the sky is the limit on how you choose to dress yours. Kimchi is a great accompaniment. So is Sriracha mayo. Homemade quick pickles can also make this sandwich sing. The only requirement is that you find the freshest fish available.

Here’s how.

Pan-fried grouper sandwiches

Servings: 2

1 cup milk

1 large egg

Tabasco sauce

3/4 cup cornmeal

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon paprika

¼ garlic powder

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste

2 very fresh grouper fillets, approximately 6 ounces each

1/3 cup light olive oil*

Two ciabatta rolls (or bread of your choice), lightly toasted

Tartar sauce or mayonnaise

Lemon wedges, butter lettuce, pickles and onions or other garnishes

*Note: Many oils will do, including canola, vegetable, avocado, peanut or pecan.

In a shallow bowl or glass pie plate, whisk together the milk and egg. Add about 6-8 dashes of Tabasco. In another shallow bowl or glass pie plate, combine the cornmeal, breadcrumbs, paprika, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste. Dip the fillets in the wet batter, then dredge in the dry batter, shaking off the excess and coating evenly. Set aside on a plate, or place in the fridge, covered, for up to 2 hours.

In a large non-stick skillet, heat the oil to medium high. Add the fillets. Depending on thickness, cook about 3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown on the outside and opaque on the inside. To test doneness, place a fork into the thickest part of the fillet to ensure flesh flakes easily and is no longer translucent. Cool on paper towels while lightly toasting the bread. Slather the bread slices with tartar sauce or mayo, and add the fillets. Garnish and serve immediately.

Maggie Heyn Richardson is a regular 225 contributor and author of Hungry for Louisiana, An Omnivore’s Journey. Reach her at hungryforlouisiana.com.