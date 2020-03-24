Desperate times call for tasty measures.

Sure, Louisiana is under a stay-at-home order, and it may seem difficult now that we can’t hang out in our favorite Louisiana restaurants like before. Don’t fret, because you can still spice up your favorite local dishes at home with these non-perishable Louisiana staples.

Zatarain’s

New Orleans born and raised Zatarain’s is an obvious choice for its flavorful products that are easy to find in your local grocery store.

Not only does the company sell seafood boil mixes, but Zatarain’s also sells its original jambalaya mix, blackened chicken alfredo, cheddar jalapeno cornbread mix, gumbo mix with rice and more.

The Cajun Spoon

Not only does this Baton Rouge business provide meals to food banks with every purchase, but the proceeds are also donated to a scholarship fund at LSU’s College of Agriculture.

The Cajun Spoon boasts a variety of mixes including fruit cobbler, shrimp and corn bisque, shrimp and grits, jambalaya and more of your favorite Louisiana staples.

Blue Runner Foods

While canned foods usually get a bad rap, Blue Runner offers a wide array of traditional Louisiana recipes made through various slow-cooking methods.

Based out of Gonzales, the brand offers different bases and rouxs for jambalaya, gumbo, etouffee, Creole bisque, tomato basil bisque and even chili. It also offers Creole cream-style red, white and black beans, four-bean chili starters, Creole navy bean soup and Creole red bean soup.

Blue Runner also offers dry beans, too. And either way, you’re getting a product with a long shelf life.

Louisiana Crawfish Co.

If you like meat pies and seafood, pick up a box of Louisiana Crawfish Co.’s Famous Natchitoches Louisiana Meat Pies as well as crawfish pies, Cajun crawfish empanadas and more.

Outside of pies, you can also get your hands on some crawfish or alligator pistolettes, onion or jalapeno hush puppies, stuffed bell peppers, mushrooms and a variety of au gratins.

Zapp’s

Everyone loves potato chips, and they also last a while if unopened. So, stock up on your favorite New Orleans flavors of Zapp’s potato chips like Evil Eye, VooDoo, Spicy Cajun Crawtator, Cajun Dill Gator and so much more.

Louisiana Fish Fry Products

Not many people know that the folks behind Baton Rouge’s Tony’s Seafood are also behind the successful Louisiana Fish Fry brand of products. Try them for all your seasonings needs, but also look out for its Dirty Rice Mix, BBQ Shrimp Sauce Mix, Shrimp Creole Base and more.

Hola Nola Foods

New Orleans-based brand Hola Nola has quickly made a following for its crispy tortilla chips and fire-roasted salsa. But you can also find Hola Nola’s canned bean dip, taco seasoning, tortillas and even bags of popcorn at local stores such as Rouses.

