Locally made food items to gift your loved ones this year

Here’s a thought: Everyone likes receiving food. At least in Louisiana, that’s the general consensus. Whether you’re sending a foodie’s gift basket dream to a loved one across the country or just want to add an extra treat with your gift-giving, put a little more thought into it and buy locally produced items to include a piece of home and support small businesses in the process.

Here’s our list of Baton Rouge-made treats, which can all be found at local shops like Calvin’s Bocage Market, Maxwell’s Market, Bergeron’s City Market, Rouses and more.

The Cajun Spoon jambalaya mix

Give with a purpose—for every box sold, The Cajun Spoon donates a meal to the local food bank. The company also serves mixes for gumbo, chicken and dumplings, and shrimp and corn bisque. You can order online or find it at local retailers.

Jay D’s BBQ Sauce

Jay Ducote’s trademark sauce is a must for any kitchen in the Capital City. Find it at local retailers like Rouses, Calandro’s Supermarket or Maxwell’s Market.

Woody’s Hot Jam

Part of Woody’s Goodies out of Walker, the pineapple-habanero jelly is enough to pique the interest of any Southerner. Woody’s also offers a hot dry rub.

Southern Gourmet Cookie Co.

Because everything’s better with a homemade cookie—and in this case, you don’t have to do any of the work. Find the cookies at Calvin’s Bocage Market.

City Gelato hot cocoa mix

You don’t have to be reminiscing for the summer’s hotter times to still have City Gelato. The business’ new hot cocoa is a rich mix, advised to serve with milk. Snuggle up with a movie and your favorite mug. Find it at Maxwell’s Market or the Red Stick Farmers Market.

CC’s Coffee LSU blend

CC’s is the original Baton Rouge staple. Everyone either has CC’s coffee in their kitchen, or needs some. You know where to get it.

Cane Land spiced rum pecans

Cane Land isn’t just producing spirits this season. Grab its spiced rum pecans (need we say more?) from Maxwell’s Market.

Louisiana Cajun Sweetness from Down The Bayou Spice Co.

With any foodie gift or package, you have to include Cajun seasoning—there’s no way around it. Down the Bayou also offers French Bread Seasoning, Cajun Spice and Louisiana Blackening Spice.

Our Daily Bread granola bar

If cookies aren’t your thing, Our Daily Bread on Florida Boulevard makes fresh granola bars and healthy snacks, or grab a loaf of bread made daily.

Hanley’s salad dressing

You’ve heard the hype about Hanley’s, the all-natural salad dressing company started in the LSU Food Incubator. You can’t go wrong with its popular Sensation dressing.