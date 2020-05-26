Louisiana’s Phase One of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the tradition of restaurant dining—and of life as we know it. But it has brought us one step closer to normalcy.

225 Dine sent a photographer to a few Capital City restaurants, and we spoke with owners about how they have had to reconfigure their dining rooms to abide by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ guidelines for social distancing at restaurants.

BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

“We took out all of the tables and 100% rebuilt BRQ to [comply with] the 25% [capacity]. We are doing everything we can to survive, if it’s working or catering or going into neighborhoods. The pandemic has created so many problematic areas, but you’ve got to get creative and get hustling with good food.”

—Charlie Ruffolo, owner of BRQ Seafood & Barbeque

BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway

Light House Coffee

“We usually have four staff, but we’ve gotten down to three with daily tasks of the fourth person divided between the three. However, this past week, we’ve been so busy that it’s been difficult for everyone to finish their closing duties in time. Our hours are cut at the moment, but if everything goes well, we will extend them soon.”

—Amber Elworth, owner of Light House Coffee

Light House Coffee is at 257 Lee Drive, Suite O

Jovi’s Tacos

“Once people were able to eat on patios, we made a patio so people can eat out there. We’re running at much less capacity. Since the pandemic happened, we really upped our sanitizing and disinfecting behind every customer, every credit card holder, every pen somebody uses, [and] every time someone uses a menu. We have removed over half of our bar stools; everything is a bit more sparse. We have tables set outside that people can’t sit at. I guess it looks a little bit more under construction.”

—Jorge and Virginia Flores, owners of Jovi’s Tacos

Jovi’s Tacos is at 13214 Coursey Blvd., Suite A