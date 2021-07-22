A local food entrepreneur is shipping beginner sourdough starter kits across the country

“I added it to my Etsy shop, where I was also selling essential oil diffuser bracelets, and it took off,” Hill says. “We’ve sold them to literally every state in the U.S. They’ve been really popular in the northeast and in southern California.”

Home bakers usually keep their starter in a container at room temperature when they’re actively baking sourdough loaves. They feed it daily with additional flour, removing half of the volume each time so that it doesn’t grow boundlessly. This “discard,” Hill says, is also great for making waffles, pancakes and other recipes.

An Etsy customer encouraged Hill to offer a gluten-free starter kit; its starter is made with rice flour. It can be fed with any gluten-free flour, she says. She also makes a whole-wheat version.

Hill says she hopes to have her kits in about 20 stores by this October. She produces them for retail at Foodii, the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator.

Hill and her husband and two children live on a rolling 12-acre farm in Ethel, family land studded with native magnolia trees—hence the brand’s name. It’s where she hopes to grow a line of sustainable lifestyle products, which one day could also include goat’s milk soap made from the milk of her small herd of Nigerian pygmy goats, she says.

Sourdough bread is something Hill says she’s long been passionate about because of its natural characteristics. Her family even has a name for her starter, which she made from scratch. It’s called “Bubbles.”

“I love the fact that starter replaces store-bought yeast,” Hill says. “It can be a family heirloom, and live forever.”

Find Hill’s Sourdough Starter Kits at Calvin’s Bocage Market and Red Stick Spice Co. in Baton Rouge, at the Zachary Farmers Market, or on Etsy.

