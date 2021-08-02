Light and refreshing Beer Margaritas

We love making homemade margaritas and serve them often when entertaining. A good margarita on the rocks is a great cocktail for a crowd, and this recipe is a delicious and refreshing take to help get any party started. There are many beer margarita recipes out there, but we shy away from most of them because they use frozen limeade concentrate, which makes the margarita a bit too sweet. Our version uses fresh lime juice and a little simple syrup, which produces a more tangy, refreshing cocktail. We recommend using a lighter beer, such as a lager or pilsner, to ensure a nice balance of flavors.

Servings: Yields 32 ounces, or around 6-8 servings

¾ cup (6 ounces) simple syrup