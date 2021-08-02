Light and refreshing Beer Margaritas

We love making homemade margaritas and serve them often when entertaining. A good margarita on the rocks is a great cocktail for a crowd, and this recipe is a delicious and refreshing take to help get any party started. There are many beer margarita recipes out there, but we shy away from most of them because they use frozen limeade concentrate, which makes the margarita a bit too sweet. Our version uses fresh lime juice and a little simple syrup, which produces a more tangy, refreshing cocktail. We recommend using a lighter beer, such as a lager or pilsner, to ensure a nice balance of flavors.
Servings: Yields 32 ounces, or around 6-8 servings
¾ cup (6 ounces) simple syrup
1 cup (8 ounces) fresh lime juice
¾ cup (6 ounces) silver tequila
12 ounces cold beer
Ice
½ cup kosher salt
Lime wedges for garnish
In a large pitcher, combine the simple syrup, lime juice and tequila.
Slowly add in the cold beer and gently stir to combine.
Pour the kosher salt into a shallow dish.
Dip the rims of 4- to-5-ounce glasses into water and then kosher salt. Fill each glass with ice and divide the beer margaritas between each glass.
Set a lime wedge on the edge of each glass and serve.
