Live in south Louisiana long enough and you develop a deep and abiding relationship with your grill. It’s an essential piece of equipment for gameday tailgaters, and in the summer, it’s that miraculous tool that brings families together and keeps the heat outdoors. Beer is a longstanding companion to grilled dishes, but wine also makes them sing, thanks to natural acidity that cuts through bold, smoky flavors and refreshes your palate. Depending on what you’re grilling and how you’re seasoning it, there’s a wine out there that will pair correctly. Charles Calandro of Calandro’s Supermarket on Government Street helped us select this month’s wines, which complement a wide range of grilled foods and offer nice value.

