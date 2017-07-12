After an exhausting weekend, we weren’t in the mood to prep a Sunday meal. Mexican food seemed appropriate, so the new Los Reyes Mexican Grill was chosen, friends were called and a time was set for our lazy dinner.

With one of its partners also a founder of Albasha, this relatively new addition to the Tex-Mex scene offers some twists like Hummus Picante and Tacos de Gyros. For the traditionalists, there’s plenty of that, too, like smoky, sizzling beef fajitas or spicy enchiladas all served in a colorful, quirky and spacious setting.

Read our full review of Los Reyes here.