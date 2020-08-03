All the items on that ever-growing coffee menu, explained

It’s not just Starbucks anymore. Coffee shops across the city and state are increasingly forsaking minimalist menus, too, in favor of hyper-specific coffee drinks.

Trying to decode all the names and figure out what to order by the time it’s your turn in line can be paralyzing. But no need to panic order anymore.

Here’s a quick guide to some of the more common brews and where you can find them in the Capital City. And since it’s still blazing hot out, we’re focusing solely on cold caffeinated beverages.

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

The difference is in the details, and in this case those key players are the filter and the milk. The coffee is dripped through a small Vietnamese filter and typically served with sweetened milk. Try Ava Street Cafe’s Cold Brew Vietnamese Iced Coffee or Cafe Mimi’s Cafe Sua Da Vietnamese Iced Coffee.

AFFOGATO

Where dessert meets coffee. Gelato and a double shot of espresso are mixed for a sweet and cold treat. Try it at La Divina or Highland Coffees.

COLD BREW

Coffee grounds are mixed with cold water and steeped for a long period of time before being strained and served. Cold brewing typically produces a lower caffeine content than its hot-brew counterparts. Try Light House Coffee’s Lemon Lavender Cold Brew or Magpie Cafe’s Cold Brew.

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

This Italian-style drink is as simple as it gets: rich espresso topped with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream. Try it at City Roots Coffee Bar.

GRANITA

Blended, frozen coffee drink based on the traditional Italian crushed-ice dessert. Try Garden District Coffee’s Granita or PJ’s Coffee’s Caramel Granita.

ICED LATTE

One of the most popular ways to get your caffeine served cold. It’s made with a double shot of espresso then chilled with ice and milk. Try it at Southern Cofé.

SHAKERATO

It’s like a coffee cocktail: Espresso is shaken with ice and simple syrup and then poured into a cocktail glass. The Italian-inspired drink is frothy and sweet. Try it at French Truck Coffee.

DALGONA COFFEE

Whipped coffee blew up this spring thanks to TikTok. Instant coffee, sugar and water are whipped together and spooned over cold milk to make this treat. Until we find it a local coffee shop, we’ve been making it at home. Have you seen it at any coffee shops in Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments below.

NITRO COFFEE

Nitrogen-infused into coffee gives it a creamy head similar to a draft beer. Try District Donuts’ Nitro Cold Brew.

This article was originally published in the August 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.