A local bar owner is seeking a zoning change to operate a Government Street bar in Mid City, according to Daily Report. The lease is contingent upon getting approval from the Planning Commission at its Feb. 18 meeting.

Remi de Matteo, who owns Hayride Scandal and co-owns Dead Poet: Beer, Cocktails and Music, says he envisions the Mid City space—formerly home to The Collective art gallery—as a “small neighborhood bar” if the commission OKs his request to rezone the property from light commercial to commercial alcoholic beverage.

“I’d want it to be a stripped down, more approachable version of Hayride Scandal,” says de Matteo, who is also planning a new restaurant concept in East Boyd Plaza with his Dead Poet business partners.

Read on for the full story from Daily Report.