Gourmet Girls expanding into former Kiki space off Jefferson

Gourmet Girls is expanding this fall into the space Kiki formerly occupied in Studio Park on Lobdell Avenue.

Gourmet Girls owner Katia Mangham says construction work is needed to connect her current space with the one next door before she can occupy the full 3,000 or so square feet. She expects to open the new space by late September or October.

Mangham plans to expand her retail offerings and coffee service and will be able to offer a private room for small gatherings. Customers will be able to walk in and buy a cake rather than having to order one ahead of time, she says.

Mangham opened Gourmet Girls, which started as a boutique catering service, in 2009. She moved to Studio Park in 2018.

Kiki, which sells women’s clothing and accessories, announced the pending closure of its Baton Rouge location earlier this month after almost 15 years in business. Kiki will remain open in Lafayette and will continue to sell online.

This story originally appeared in a June 27 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.