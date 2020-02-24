225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson has made salmon a million different ways over the years, and as life gets busier, those recipes seem to get shorter and simpler. Short and simple is a strategy that works for salmon, a versatile protein with built-in flavor that demands just a quick trip to the skillet.

She buys large quantities of individually frozen wild-caught salmon fillets. The price is better, and the fish is ridiculously fresh because it’s frozen quickly, and it hasn’t been frozen and thawed for the fish counter like most others.

As for the right marinade for salmon, Richardson is partial to a sweet-savory glaze—and few things beat the simple combination of honey and soy sauce.

Read on for Richardson’s recipe for Honey-soy Glazed Salmon with Orange-scented Quinoa, which originally appeared in an October 2016 edition of 225 Dine.