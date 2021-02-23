Girl Scout Cookie season is here, with a virtual twist and a new flavor

Mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts Louisiana East has adapted sales techniques to sell cookies in safe and socially distant ways this year. With innovative methods for cookie ordering and even a new flavor, the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season is officially in full swing.

Girl Scout entrepreneurs across the country are staying connected to their communities by participating in the cookie program, even if it may look a bit different. This year’s cookie season, for example, is focused on technology, requiring the girls to come up with creative solutions to maintain the excitement of previous years, according to Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

“People will notice some delightful changes to the way we do cookie season this year,” Pennington says. “With more emphasis on using technology and using girl-powered creative solutions such as innovative drive-thru cookie booths, we hope our communities will support their local Girl Scouts with the same energy and excitement as they have in years past.”