This tailgater may not be grilling up gator, but we bet he wishes he were. Photo by Collin Richie

Admit it: Alligator has never tasted quite as good as it does in the days leading to the LSU-Florida matchup. There are plenty of markets in Baton Rouge to buy fresh alligator to grill up for the big tailgate this Saturday. And if you’d rather have someone else do the grilling for you, we’ve also got some restaurants that offer gator cooked, seasoned and ready to eat.

Where are your favorite spots to get alligator? Suggest them in the comments!

For your tailgate …

Chris’s Specialty Foods will have alligator tail meat available in 1-pound bags, for $12.99 per bag.

Alexander’s Highland Market will have filet of alligator for $11.99 an ounce, or alligator tail meat for $3.99 per pound.

Order whole skinned alligator from the Louisiana Crawfish Company for $13.50 per pound.

For your lunch meeting, or to bring along to the game day parties …

At Roux 61, try the gator bites—battered and fried gator served with sauce—for $12.95. The restaurant also has shrimp and alligator sausage cheesecake for $10.95, which you have to try—it’s definitely not something you can find anywhere else.

Right next to the LSU campus, go to The Chimes and try out the alligator starter, with fried or blackened Louisiana alligator available for $11.

Don’s Seafood will be celebrating the LSU vs. Florida game and National Gumbo Day on Saturday with half-off on all dine-in gumbo and alligator dishes at all locations, including Metairie, Covington, Hammond, Lafayette, Denham Springs and Gonzales.