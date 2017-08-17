Freshjunkie’s inaugural LIFEJUNKIE Fest hits downtown Baton Rouge this Saturday, Aug. 19.

LIFEJUNKIE Fest combines everything Louisiana loves about a good festival with Baton Rouge’s growing fitness culture. This celebration of food, music, healthy living and fun in downtown Baton Rouge is completely free and open to the public. For Freshjunkie owner Pat Fellows, his company has always been dedicated to health and wellness, so adding a unique event that promotes healthy lifestyles to the Louisiana festival scene was almost a no-brainer.

“I’ve always wanted to do something with music and fitness, so [LIFEJUNKIE Fest] offers something cool and different from your typical fried food festival,” Fellows says. “[The idea] is just to get like-minded people to come hang out, meet people and get in a run, bike ride or fitness class; it’s kind of a no-pressure day.”

This no-cost celebration of healthy living begins at 8 a.m. at North Boulevard Town Square with options to participate in either The Louisiana Marathon Run or a Freshjunkie Racing Bike Ride. Then, the festival continues with fitness classes and a talk from guest speaker Kim Garrard Stemple, lululemon ambassador and the founder of We Finish Together.

Throughout the day, a variety of vendors will provide free food and goodies to attendees, as well as door prizes from The Louisiana Marathon, Somos Bandidos, Freshjunkie, lululemon and the Mid City Maker’s Market. Check out the full schedule below:

• 8 a.m.: LIFEJUNKIE Fest Begins with The Louisiana Marathon Run and FRESHJUNKIE Racing Bike Ride

• 9:15 a.m.: Strength Class

• 9:45 a.m.: Speaker Presentation – Kim Garrard Stemple

• 10:15 a.m.: Higher Power BR and lululemon Yoga Class

• 11 a.m.: Live Music – Jonathan Boogie Long

• 2 p.m.: LIFEJUNKIE Fest Ends

Although Fellows is accustomed to organizing large-scale health and wellness events as a founder of The Louisiana Marathon, he has come to realize that LIFEJUNKIE Fest is truly something special.

“[In preparing for this event], I’ve enjoyed talking to different people who own CrossFit gyms or yoga studios or lead bike rides and seeing how all of those people can come together and celebrate the fitness community that we have in Baton Rouge,” he says.

LIFEJUNKIE Fest will take place 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square (222 North Blvd.) in downtown Baton Rouge.